Forest investigating allegations of homophobic abuse by fans at Brighton game

Nottingham Forest are working with the police to identify fans who are believed to have directed homophobic abuse at Brighton players and supporters on Saturday.

The behaviour under investigation took place during a 3-2 victory for 10-man Brighton, who had Lewis Dunk sent off late in the second half at the City Ground.

Forest condemned the alleged conduct and assured there would be consequences for those involved.

A statement on the club’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, read: “Following Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, we have been made aware of some homophobic language aimed towards Brighton players and supporters from a minority of our fans.

“Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence. We are actively working with Nottinghamshire Police to identify the individuals involved, and they will be dealt with appropriately.

“We would like to thank all our supporters who reported incidents. Nottingham Forest is committed to creating an inclusive environment which embraces and celebrates our differences. We want everyone who attends our stadium to have a positive experience.”

The Premier League also shared a short statement on their social media channels condemning the alleged incidents.

The statement read: “The alleged homophobic abuse reported at Saturday’s fixture between Nott’m Forest and Brighton has no place in football or society.

“The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination and will support the club and relevant authorities. We will continue to work together with our clubs to ensure football is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.”