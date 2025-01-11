Georginio Rutter at the double as Brighton ease past Norwich in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion as they beat Norwich 4-0 to cruise into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls had failed to win any of their previous eight games, with six ending in draws, but it was a different story at Carrow Road as they hit the goal trail against their Championship hosts.

Two goals towards the end of the first half from Georginio Rutter set the Premier League outfit on their way to a comfortable victory before Julio Enciso and substitute Solly March struck after the break to emphasise the gulf between the two sides

Norwich made a decent start and almost went ahead on 15 minutes when Amankwah Forson, the goal-scoring hero of the previous week’s dramatic win over Coventry, struck an upright from 25 yards.

But the Premier League visitors gradually asserted control and Rutter had two goal-bound efforts blocked before finally giving his side the lead eight minutes before the break.

With the Dutch striker lurking at the back post, his fellow Dutchman Joel Veltman delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right that was headed powerfully past George Long from close range.

Rutter doubled his and Brighton’s tally in the final minute of the opening period, with a little bit of help from home defender Callum Doyle.

Yankuba Minteh set up the chance with a swift break down the centre and an accurate pass and although Rutter’s shot appeared to be on target, it needed a big deflection off Doyle to beat the keeper.

Brighton scored the game’s crucial third goal just before the hour mark to take complete control.

A slip by half-time substitute Brad Hills allowed Enciso to nick possession and burst into the area before beating Long from a tight angle, with the ball going in off the far post.

March then produced a moment of magic to make it 4-0 on 74 minutes, curling the ball home in spectacular style after being picked out on the right by fellow substitute Brajan Gruda.

Replays suggested March might have netted from an offside position but with no VAR in operation the goal stood.

With the game long since lost, the Canaries got key striker Josh Sargent back on the pitch in the closing stages after a long injury absence – but that was their only bright spot of a grim afternoon.