Sunderland’s fantastic campaign continues with a point at Brighton

Sunderland’s impressive season following promotion to the Premier League continued with a battling goalless draw at Brighton.

Black Cats defender Omar Alderete went closest to a winner at the Amex Stadium when his 46th-minute header was pushed on to the crossbar by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Yasin Ayari wasted the best of Brighton’s opportunities as their winless run stretched to four matches, prompting a smattering of boos at full-time.

Sunderland, who have taken 27 points from 17 games, remain three points above the Seagulls ahead of ending a memorable 2025 at home to Leeds next weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ side made the long trip south seeking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 Wear-Tyne derby victory over Newcastle.

Winger Simon Adingra faced his former club as part of four changes enforced by call-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Brighton’s four alterations following a 2-0 loss at Liverpool included a new centre-back partnership of Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola.

Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs reacted well to deny Mats Wieffer’s header in the third minute of a drab opening period.

Seagulls keeper Verbruggen kept out Dan Ballard’s close-range poke in the closing stages of the half following a sloppy pass from Jack Hinshelwood before Coppola blocked a Brian Brobbey effort.

Sunderland almost made a dream start to the second half when Alderete’s header from an Enzo Le Fee cross was turned on to the frame of the goal by Verbruggen.

Brighton were bidding to return to winning ways after collecting just two points from their opening three matches of the month but often lacked creativity.

open image in gallery Brighton often lacked creativity ( Getty Images )

Albion midfielder Ayari blazed over unmarked following a centre from substitute Joel Veltman and then lashed off target from the edge of the box.

Sunderland survived optimistic penalty appeals when Yankuba Minteh’s attempted cross brushed the arm of Granit Xhaka before substitute Romaine Mundle tested Verbruggen at the other end.

Sweden international Ayari squandered a golden chance after substitute Charalampos Kostoulas cut the ball back from the right as frustration grew among home supporters before his powerful drive was repelled by Roefs.

Winger Tommy Watson, who scored Sunderland’s winner in last season’s Championship play-off final, was brought on by Brighton for the final three minutes in an effort to force a late winner.

Stand-in Seagulls captain Georginio Rutter thumped straight at Roefs from distance in added time as the first top-flight clash between the clubs ended in a forgettable stalemate.

