Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

The 20-year-old has been at Nordsjaelland since January 202

Saturday 25 June 2022 09:37
Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA)
Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020.

Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.

“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.

“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.

“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in