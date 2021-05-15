Brighton and Hove Albion welcome West Ham United to the Amex this evening as the visitors continue their bid for a place in Europe next season.

The Hammers are sixth in the Premier League with three matches remaining – six points off fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, and two points ahead of seventh Tottenham.

Brighton, meanwhile, sit in 17th, their safety guaranteed this week by the relegations of Fulham and West Brom.

Graham Potter’s side were beaten 2-1 at Wolves last time out, while West Ham recorded a 2-1 away to Burnley.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream it live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are both suspended following their red cards against Wolves. Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are both injured and out for the rest of the season, while Joel Veltman, Davy Propper and Florin Andone are doubts

Declan Rice could return from injury for West Ham after a lay-off caused by a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Webster, Burn; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Mac Allister, Trossard; Welbeck

West Ham:Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lingard, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Brighton: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

West Ham: 27/20

Prediction

Brighton 1-2 West Ham.