England’s ‘incredible’ World Cup welcome in Queensland delights Sarina Wiegman

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has hailed the Lionesses’ “incredible” World Cup welcome in Australia.

Around 3,000 spectators watched England train during an open session at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland.

“To see so many fans join us today was incredible,” Wiegman said.

“We have received such a warm welcome from everyone since we arrived, it really feels like a home away from home for us and we are delighted to be here.

“With the brilliant facilities and the excellent climate, we can’t think of anywhere better to get to work and finalise our preparation for the tournament.”

England will step up their World Cup preparations with a behind-closed-doors game against Canada on Friday before travelling to Brisbane three days later, where they face their opening group match against Haiti on July 22.

They will also meet Denmark in Sydney and China in Adelaide during the competition’s group stage.