Andreas Weimann commits future to Bristol City

Andreas Weimann has signed a new three-year deal with Bristol City which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Austria international has played 101 times for the Robins since joining from Derby in 2018, scoring 21 goals.

The 29-year-old forward had been heavily linked with Stoke but has now committed his future to Ashton Gate

City manager Nigel Pearson told his club’s website: “We are delighted Andi has signed a new deal, especially as there was interest from other clubs.

“He is an experienced professional, we know what he offers to the team and his aggressive, dynamic style of play is exactly what I want in players.”