After a good performance and deserved draw at the London Stadium, Bristol City will be hoping to secure a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup as they host West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham a fourth-minute lead in the initial fixture, but Tommy Conway’s strike secured Bristol City a replay.

The Championship club have since suffered a 2-0 defeat in the league to Preston, while West Ham enjoyed a weekend off to rest and recharge.

The winner of this fixture has been drawn to face Nottingham Forest or Blackpool at home in the fourth round.

When is Bristol City vs West Ham?

Bristol City vs West Ham is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 16 January.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. It will also be available on the BBC iPLayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Kai Naismith remains out for Bristol City after his recovery from a hamstring issue hit a snag. Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous are longer-term absentees.

The securing of a draw came at a signficant cost for West Ham, with both Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta suffering injuries and out of this fixture at least. Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to be fit, though, and could partner Angelo Ogbonna. Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus are on international duty.

Predicted line-ups

Bristol City XI: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; James, Williams; Bell, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Ings, Benrahma.

Prediction

West Ham narrowly progress. Bristol City 1-2 West Ham.