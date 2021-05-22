Joe Kizzi maintains Bromley play-off push with late winner at Aldershot

Joe Kizzi claimed a dramatic late winner as Bromley kept themselves in contention for the Vanarama National League play-offs with a thrilling 3-2 success at Aldershot

Defender Kizzi nodded home a cross from substitute Harry Forster in the fifth minute of added time to keep the Ravens behind seventh-placed Chesterfield on goal difference only.

Harry Panayiotou looked like costing the visitors a precious two points after he twice levelled for the Shots, heading home in the 72nd and 83rd minutes.

Michael Cheek diverted a loose ball low into the net to open the scoring at the Recreation Ground, while James Alabi restored Bromley’s lead in the 76th minute following Panayiotou’s first by heading home another fine delivery from Forster.