Bruno Fernandes and Noussair Mazraoui accept Man Utd display ‘not good enough’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruno Fernandes and Noussair Mazraoui both acknowledged Manchester United were not good enough after Ruben Amorim’s stumbling side lost Sunday’s derby at Manchester City.

Things have rarely been straightforward since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and scrutiny is intensifying on the position of the Red Devils’ sixth permanent manager since the Scot left in 2013.

Amorim oversaw United’s worst top-flight season in 51 years and Sunday’s 3-0 derby defeat at City left them on just four points after four Premier League matches this term, compounding their Carabao Cup humiliation at Grimsby.

The defiant Portuguese said the club will have to sack him before he changes his philosophy following Sunday’s loss at the Etihad Stadium, where captain Fernandes acknowledged the side were below par.

“You have to look at what we did well,” he told Sky Sports. “It was obviously not enough because you want to win football games, not see the positives from the game.

“What we did here was not enough to get the result. All we have to got to take from this game is obviously to look at what we need to do better and go forward to the next game.

“We need to score goals and not to concede. It is the main thing of football.

“We keep creating chances to score and we are not able to score as many as we wanted. We have to be more in control of certain situations. We conceded three goals that should have been avoided.”

Versatile United defender Mazraoui echoed the skipper’s sentiments after his first start of the season ended in disappointment.

“We’re in an important season, of course,” he told MUTV. “In the start of the season still.

“We try to improve as a team, especially after everything that happened. But, yeah, a derby makes it even more special, more emotional.

“If you lose and you’ve played good and you have the chances that we created the last games, you can maybe accept it because they’re still improving. But today was just not good enough.”

United have to wait until Saturday to put things right as last season’s failures mean they are without European football for the first time since 2014-15.

Chelsea, and recently departed academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho, are the visitors next weekend and Mazraoui says they have to learn from the City setback.

“It is always hard to say (where it went wrong) because of course you are always full of emotion straight after the game,” Mazraoui said.

“I always try to calm down and try to analyse the game of course and then see really what went wrong because otherwise I am just going to point fingers, but probably eventually it’s not even the guys or something that I point out now.

“I am going to analyse that for myself, I think we are going to analyse as a team and then try to improve.”