Bruno Fernandes faces ‘last-minute race’ to be available for Atletico Madrid second leg
Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Bruno Fernandes tested positive for Covid
Bruno Fernandes faces a “last-minute race” to be declared available for the second leg of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid after a positive Covid test.
The Portuguese midfielder missed his side’s win against Tottenham after apparently contracting the coronavirus.
However, manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Fernandes could yet be available for Tuesday night’s game at Old Trafford.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea recorded what was proved to be a false positive result ahead of the Spurs fixture and was subsequently cleared to play, and Rangnick has suggested that the club will “wait and see” on Fernandes’ availability.
“Bruno we will have to wait and see until Tuesday,” Rangnick said. “This will probably be a last-minute race with him - due to Covid-19.
“We have to be careful with Covid-19 tests. David (de Gea) was the same. David [on Saturday] was out, he was not supposed to play but then it turned out that his first fast test was false.”
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick powered United to a much-needed win against fellow Champions League place chasing Spurs.
It kept Rangnick’s side ahead of their opponents in fifth in the Premier League.
The Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico is in the balance after Anthony Elanga secured the visitors a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid.
Scott McTominay was another to miss out on the Tottenham win and Rangnick insists he will only play on Tuesday night if at full fitness.
“With Scotty, I hope [he is fit] but he had some muscular problems with his calf,” Rangnick said.
“That’s why we decided not to play him (against Spurs), because Scotty ... is only valuable if he can perform with 100% of his physical capacity.
