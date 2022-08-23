Bruno Fernandes hints at Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he “may know one thing or another” about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 37, was benched for the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night, making a brief appearance as a substitute in the 86th minute.

He has been continually linked with a move away from the club this summer in search of Champions League football.

And Fernandes has now provided United fans with a cryptic message about the Ronaldo situation following an impressive first victory of the season.

He told Eleven Sports: “There is a lot of speculation. I may know one thing or another, but I won’t be the one who will say it.

“For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say.

“He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do.

“If he’s going to stay, we’ll be happy about it, if he’s going to leave because he thinks it’s best for him, I’ll be personally happy for him.”

Clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all dismissed the idea of Ronaldo joining them.

But a return to Sporting Lisbon remains possible, with the Portuguese superstar having previously left them for Manchester United back in 2003.