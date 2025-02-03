A look at Man Utd’s miserable home form after latest Old Trafford setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United suffered their seventh home Premier League defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

This equals the most United have lost in a single campaign in the competition at Old Trafford – and they still have another six fixtures to play.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on each of the losses.

September 1: Liverpool, lost 3-0

Liverpool outclassed their rivals with two goals in quick succession from Luis Diaz before half-time and another from Mohamed Salah after the break. It was not as emphatic as the Merseysiders’ 5-0 success at the same ground in 2021 – or obviously their 7-0 win at Anfield two years later – but pretty one-sided nevertheless.

September 29: Tottenham, lost 3-0

Bruno Fernandes was sent off as United were again run ragged on home territory. Brennan Johnson put Spurs on course for a convincing win after just three minutes and the only surprise was it took until the second half for Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke to add to the lead.

December 7: Nottingham Forest, lost 3-2

United’s defensive blunders proved costly as Forest claimed their first win at Old Trafford since Stuart Pearce and Stan Collymore scored in a 2-1 victory in 1994. Rasmus Hojlund cancelled out Nikola Milenkovic’s opener but mistakes allowed Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood to score after the break. Fernandes pulled one back but it was not enough.

December 22: Bournemouth, lost 3-0

Bournemouth followed up their stunning 3-0 win at Old Trafford last season, their first-ever triumph at the ground, with an equally remarkable repeat win. Dean Huijsen’s header put the Cherries ahead before Justin Kluivert added a penalty and Antoine Semenyo swept home. United, 13th in the table at Christmas, were booed off.

December 30: Newcastle, lost 2-0

United crashed to their third successive home loss after early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton set up Newcastle for a deserved victory. It was only the Magpies’ second win at Old Trafford since winning by the same scoreline in 1972 – the other being a 1-0 triumph in 2013 – and just their 10th in 81 visits across all competitions.

January 19: Brighton, lost 3-1

Manager Ruben Amorim described his United team as “maybe the worst” in the 147-year history of the club after the Seagulls won at Old Trafford for a third season in a row. Fernandes equalised from the spot after Yankuba Minteh put Brighton ahead early but Kaoru Mitoma restored the lead and an Andre Onana gaffe allowed Georginio Rutter to wrap up the points.

February 2: Crystal Palace, lost 2-0

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a second-half double to condemn United to their fifth home defeat in six games. With Palace leapfrogging United in the process, Amorim’s side dropped back to 13th place.