Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among 10 clubs who are interested in a deal for Bruno Fernandes this summer, now that the Europa League final defeat has forced Manchester United to consider options.

The Old Trafford hierarchy badly need to sell players in order to fund an overhaul, and the 30-year-old is one of those who would command the highest fee. Fernandes already has an existing offer from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia since January.

PSG's interest in the playmaker is long-standing, and they were close to a deal last summer. It was the extent of the Qatari-owned club's interest that actually ensured United offered Fernandes a new deal until 2027, that he signed in August 2024, but the situation has now changed.

Bayern have meanwhile always liked him, and want to reshape their attack this summer. They are currently engaged in a battle with Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. While the Bayern hierarchy are said to be concerned they can't do a deal with their German rivals, who have dramatically upped the price for the German champions, the dressing room believe Wirtz will end up in Munich.

Fernandes does represent a viable alternative option, who also brings experience. At least seven other clubs across the world are known to be interested, including Al Hilal.

After the 1-0 Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, Fernandes appeared to accept his time at Old Trafford might be coming to an end.

“I have always been honest,” the 30-year-old said. “If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is. Football sometimes is like this.

“I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days. The day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.”