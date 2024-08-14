Bruno Fernandes signs new contract with Manchester United

Support truly

Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with the club which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027.

The midfielder, who has been the club’s star performer since he joined in 2020, has agreed to after three years with United with the option of a further year.

The 29-year-old has scored 79 goals and contributed 67 assists in his 234 appearances for the club, winning three Player of the Year awards, and creating more chances than any other Premier League player during his time with the team.

On signing his new contract, Fernandes said: “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

Manchester United Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, added: “Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United. He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

“Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”

Fernandes’ contract extension is the latest in a number of deals United have finalised this summer with Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining and Aaron Wan-Bissaka departing Old Trafford.