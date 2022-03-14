Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United’s Champions League decider against Atletico Madrid after returning a negative Covid-19 test.

The 27-year-old missed Saturday’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive last week amid a Covid scare within the United camp.

David de Gea was also believed to be sidelined with the virus, though his test result was later found to be a false positive and the United goalkeeper was able to start.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, said after the win over Tottenham that Fernandes faced a “last-minute race” to play against Atletico.

The Portugal international was pictured arriving at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning, however, and Rangnick expects to be able to call upon him for the visit of Diego Simeone’s side.

Luke Shaw, who was also struck down by the virus last week, is the only doubt after a longer Covid lay-off.

“As it is right now we have all the players available for the game tomorrow,” Rangnick said.

“There is a question mark over Luke Shaw. He has been training yesterday and today but we have to wait and see that he is fully fit in order to be available for the game. All the other players are back in training and available for tomorrow.

On Fernandes specifically, Rangnick said: “Yesterday he was tested negative, that’s why he could train today.”

United go into the second leg at Old Trafford level with Atletico after teenager Anthony Elanga’s late goal rescued a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid three weeks ago.

Rangnick is aiming to secure United’s third appearances in the Champions League quarter-finals in the past nine seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.