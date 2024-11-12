Bruno Fernandes praised for helping unwell plane passenger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been praised for helping an unwell passenger on a plane.

Football fan Susanna Lawson, 49, from Manchester was sitting on the row just behind Fernandes on their easyJet flight to Lisbon, Portugal and witnessed the moment the captain caught a man who appeared to have collapsed.

She said the midfielder called for help and stayed with the man for a few minutes before air stewards attended to the passenger.

“At some point during the flight, Bruno got up and went to the back, presumably to the toilet. After a couple of minutes, we heard, ‘Can we get help? We need help. Can we get some assistance?’,” Lawson told the PA news agency.

“We turned around and Bruno was there and a gentleman looked like he was passing out and Bruno had caught him.

“The other stewards went running up the plane to help and luckily there was a spare seat right at the back, so they all got the gentleman into the seat.

“Bruno stayed with him, for, I think – I lost track of time – five or 10 minutes.”

Lawson, co-founder of a digital word-of-mouth app called Circle of Trust, headed to the Portuguese capital on Monday morning for a technology conference and was joined by other delegates from Manchester.

She confirmed the unwell man was “absolutely fine”, managing to stand up and walk back through the plane, and she commended the midfielder for his composure during the incident.

“I think it was just, ‘oh my goodness, what are the chances of somebody being poorly right when the Man United captain is standing right in front of you?’,” she said.

“What an absolutely lovely man. He did it and didn’t make a big deal out of it. (The air stewards) just called for help and help came.”

Shortly after landing, Lawson took a selfie with Fernandes and Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot, who was also on the plane, and personally praised the midfielder for helping the unwell passenger.

What an absolutely lovely man. He did it and didn't make a big deal out of it. (The air stewards) just called for help and help came Susanna Lawson

“I basically said to Bruno, ‘what you did back there was really lovely, it was great that you were there to be able to help’,” she explained.

“It’s just nice to be reminded that they (celebrities) are just normal people out there.”

She said she was “quite excited” when she spotted Fernandes boarding the plane, despite being a Manchester City supporter.

“The ridiculous thing is is we’re a blue family – we support Manchester City,” she said.