Bruno Fernandes did not ask to be substituted during Manchester United’s 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool, despite suggestions that the captain signalled to manager Erik ten Hag that he wanted to be withdrawn late in the match at Anfield.

It is understood Fernandes, who was criticised for his petulance in the second half as United suffered their heaviest defeat since 1931, merely wanted clarity on his role after Ten Hag made changes and brought off Marcus Rashford in the 85th minute.

Although Fernandes appeared to signal to the bench, the midfielder was trying to check if he should have been playing centrally or wide following the introduction of substitute Anthony Elanga.

Ten Hag, who branded his players “unprofessional” following the capitulation, subjected Manchester United’s squad to an inquest into the defeat on Monday.

Ten Hag, who accused his squad of playing like individuals and not a team, had his usual post-match debrief at the club’s Carrington training complex the day after the game.

Ten Hag said at Anfield that he was surprised his players did not show a winning attitude, stick to their plans or do their jobs and went through an analysis session as they look to get back on track against Real Betis on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has received a boost with the news he is not being investigated by the FA for pushing assistant referee Adam Nunn.