Bruno Guimaraes has taken Sandro Tonali under his wing at Newcastle – Eddie Howe

Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes has taken Sandro Tonali under his wing as he attempts to nurse him back into the team after his 10-month ban from football.

Tonali has made seven appearances for the Magpies since his worldwide suspension for breaching betting rules ended in August, and the 24-year-old Italy international has gradually worked his way back up to speed.

Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that Guimaraes, who replaced Kieran Trippier as Newcastle captain this summer, has played a pivotal role in his fellow midfielder’s re-assimilation.

Howe said: “They have developed a really good relationship on and off the pitch. There is a lot of respect between the two players.

“I think Bruno will have a lot of empathy for Sandro, seeing him come to a new area and club, just as he did, albeit in very different circumstances. Bruno came in facing a relegation battle and we are in a different place at the moment.

“But I think Bruno has taken Sandro under his wing and tried to help him. I can see him having chats with him, putting his arm around him and I also think trying to educate him on how we play.

“That’s been a really healthy relationship for them both.”

It is not something I am contemplating Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Tonali, who will hope for another start in Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, joined the Magpies in a £55million switch from AC Milan last summer and his form for Italy since his return has highlighted the loss the Serie A club suffered.

Speculation in recent weeks has suggested Milan could attempt to lure him back to the San Siro, although that is something Howe has no intention of entertaining.

He said: “That one is news to me. It is not something I am contemplating. I am trying to build Sandro into the team after his ban.

“He has performed really well the last few games. I have been really pleased with how he is finding his feet in the team.

“He is building new relationships. It is not just the player coming into the team, it is also the players around Sandro and how those relationships start to form. I have been pleased how they have.

“He has been very good psychologically, his attitude has been excellent and I am really hopeful for the future of him in our team.”