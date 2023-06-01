Jump to content

Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

The Brazilian midfielder is in high demand from clubs around Europe.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 June 2023 07:29
Bruno Guimaraes is apparently a man in demand (PA)
Bruno Guimaraes is apparently a man in demand (PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

The in-demand Bruno Guimaraes looks set to stay at Newcastle after the club reportedly offered him £200,000 a week to stay at the club in an effort to see off advances from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Sun said.

If the 25-year-old midfielder agrees to the terms it would make him the highest paid player at the club.

The Daily Mail said Portuguese forward Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle on a loan deal after Chelsea opted not to sign the forward on a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Harry Kane has expressed his desire to stay in England and move to Manchester United this summer rather than a move overseas, with the Sun claiming he is willing to see out his contract and leave Tottenham as a free agent next year if his transfer is blocked.

Tottenham are reportedly increasing their interest in Celtic’s Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, according to the Daily Mail.

The Telegraph says Sam Allardyce’s short stint at Leeds is set to come to an end on Thursday as the veteran manager is set to meet with the club’s senior figures.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard: The 27-year-old French defender does not want to renew his contract at Bayern Munich in 2024 with Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona all interested in his signature, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell the Senegalese defender over the summer, the Evening Standard said. Chelsea signed him from Serie A team Napoli last year for around £33million.

