Man United submit fresh £60m transfer bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have submitted a fresh bid to Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international is set to leave west London after an outstanding season in which he scored 20 goals.

United had an initial bid of £55m rejected two weeks ago, and have returned with an improved package worth more than £60m including add-ons.

Mbeumo is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur after they hired his former manager, Thomas Frank, from Brentford, though Spurs are yet to make a formal approach.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with Mbeumo set to triple his salary from his current £45,000-per-week contract at Brentford.

Mbeumo was asked about transfer speculation while attending the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month, telling Sky Sports: “It is a bit new for me, I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it.

“It’s been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we’ve been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it’s been a fantastic season.”

United believe they have the edge over Spurs in the race to lure Mbeumo. But Spurs now have Frank in their corner – as well as Champions League football after beating United in the Europa League final – and Mbeumo lauded his former manager’s talents.

“He’s done so much for me, he literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford. I think he’s going to [need] some time to adapt, obviously: [Champions League] games, more expectations, but I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“He knows how to talk to people. He knows how to build a group. And that’s why we’ve been playing so well.”