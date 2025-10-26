Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryan Mbeumo said he has set “no limits” on what he can achieve at Manchester United after he scored his first double since his £71m move from Brentford to fire them to victory over Brighton.

The Cameroon international struck twice in Saturday’s 4-2 triumph as United recorded three consecutive league wins for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim.

Mbeumo took his tally to five goals for United and, after scoring 20 times in his final season at Brentford, he spoke of his optimism he can top that.

“I always try to aim big in everything I do,” he said. “I try to not set limits on myself, on what I can reach. I'm just going to work and try to do as best as possible.”

United moved up to fourth when the final whistle blew on Saturday and, after coming 15th last season, Mbeumo is targeting a much better finish.

“I think everyone wants to fight for as high as possible,” he said. “We want to win as many games as we can and that's what we're going to try to do.”

While Mbeumo got off to a quick start in front of goal for United, his fellow summer signing Matheus Cunha opened his account on Saturday in his ninth appearance.

And Mbeumo added: “I think he took some pressure off his shoulders today with the goal. He was waiting for it. We were waiting for it for him as well. So we are very happy for him.”

The 26-year-old has started to combine well with both Cunha and fellow new recruit Benjamin Sesko, who set up his first goal on Saturday.

Mbeumo said: “I think we try to work on the connection in the training with everyone. Obviously, we try to grow the link-ups and we try to replicate it in the games.”