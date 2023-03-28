Jump to content

Football rumours: Manchester United target Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund

Bukayo Saka is poised to cash in with a new deal at Arsenal.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 March 2023 06:39
Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund (AP)
What the papers say

Manchester United may have an advantage in the race to sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, from Atalanta as, according to the Daily Mirror, he is a United fan. Arsenal are among other big European clubs interested in the man dubbed “the next Erling Haaland” who scored five goals in two internationals this week.

Bukayo Saka is set to cash in on his glittering form for Arsenal with his next contract. The Daily Mail reports the England forward, 21, will net close to £15 million a season when he signs a new deal.

Up to seven players are likely to leave Chelsea during the summer to avoid financial penalties, according to The Times. A report says the club needs to sell to avoid breaching Premier League financial rules next year.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, is interesting Tottenham as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte. The Daily Mail says chairman Daniel Levy is keen to know if Nagelsmann is interested in taking over as head coach.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Shea Charles: Borussia Dortmund are being linked with a move for Manchester City’s 19-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder.

Evan Ferguson: The 18-year-old Brighton and Republic of Ireland forward has been catching the eye of France star Kylian Mbappe, who hailed him a “very good striker”.

