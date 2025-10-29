Bukayo Saka believes England and Arsenal double is possible in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka believes it is possible for him to become a World Cup and Premier League winner with England and Arsenal in 2026.

Saka has been part of an ever-improving Gunners team which has finished second three times in a row, but leads the table by four points after nine matches.

England international Saka feels Arsenal have everything to go all the way this season and feels similarly positive about Thomas Tuchel’s side, especially after a runner-up showing at the European Championship in 2024.

Asked if an Arsenal and England double was achievable, Saka told Sky Sports: “Yeah, that’s my pray. Of course it is doable.

“You can’t really do anything if you don’t believe in it. I believe it is possible. It won’t be easy, definitely won’t be easy, but yeah it is possible.”

German coach Tuchel was announced 12 months ago as the successor to the long-serving Gareth Southgate.

With experience of winning domestically in France, England and Germany in addition to Champions League success with Chelsea in 2021, Saka believes Tuchel can make the difference at next year’s major tournament in America, Canada and Mexico.

“I think he is a top coach, tactical understanding and with people as well he is very demanding, he knows how to get the best out of the players I would say,” Saka added.

“He has shown in the past he can win at the highest level and won the biggest of trophies. He has competed in many finals as well, so he has definitely got the experience and hopefully he can guide us to do victory.”

Saka’s start to the campaign was disrupted by injury, but Arsenal were able to cope to sit top of the table going into November.

Arsenal’s squad depth has been an issue in recent seasons, particularly struggling to keep the pace with Manchester City in the 2022-23 campaign after they lost William Saliba.

However, Saka hailed the level of the current group under Mikel Arteta, after more than £250million was spent in the summer.

Ealing-born Saka said: “This year I feel we’re a very strong group and we’ve got a lot of quality. We’ve suffered already a lot of injuries, but the players that have come in have shown that we can all keep the level at the highest.

“I think that’s where we’ve slipped off in a few seasons, but this season, we’ve got that and it’s making me really believe we can do it.”