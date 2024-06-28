Bukayo Saka offer blunt response to suggestion he should be England’s left-back

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bukayo Saka has insisted he is not the answer to England’s left-back problem.

The Arsenal winger has operated as a left wing-back earlier in his career while Gareth Southgate has used Kieran Trippier out of position on the left of his defence in the extended absence of Luke Shaw.

Saka’s mentor Ian Wright has voiced his opinion that he could fill in to give England a natural left-footer and someone who can provide more attacking incision from defence.

But the 22-year-old told BBC 5 Live: “No, obviously I love Ian Wright and he says so many great things about me but I don't think putting me out of position is the solution. But at the end of the day, I think we can we can talk about this but it's in Gareth's hands so we will just have to trust whoever Gareth selects on the day.”

Trippier has started all three games at left-back, while Kyle Walker spent the last few minutes of the draw with Slovenia there. Shaw is back in training but has not played since February, but the Manchester United defender is the only specialist left-back in the squad.

Despite England’s struggles so far in Euro 2024, Saka insists the players are still having fun under Southgate.

He explained: “I think he has created an amazing environment here, if you asked me and asked a lot of the players they would definitely say 'I look forward to coming and every time I'm selected I'm buzzing and can't wait to meet us with the boys'.”

Bukayo Saka insists England are enjoying Euro 2024 ( PA Wire )

They face Slovakia in the last 16 next and Saka said: “When we came into the tournament we wanted to qualify first and we have done that, it is job done.

“We leave the group stage behind now and it is the knockout stages, every game is massive and we are just focused on Slovakia now and trying to win that game and go to the next round.”