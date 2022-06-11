Bulgarian team bus crash leaves midfielder Todor Nedelev with brain injury
The Bulgarian national team were travelling to their hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia in two buses when the incident happened ahead of a Nations League match
Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country’s football federation said on Saturday.
The Bulgarian team, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.
The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a “craniocerebral injury” and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor.
It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.
