Harry Kane scores brace as Bayern move three points clear at top of Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich earned a 3-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The England skipper converted a penalty to open the scoring before assisting Kingsley Coman on the cusp of half-time.

Kane then tapped in his second six minutes after the break to bag his 11th goal of the Bundesliga campaign so far.

Victory takes them three points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who lost their first game of the season with a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt climb into third after recording a thumping 7-2 victory over bottom-of-the-table Bochum and Holstein Kiel earned their first-ever Bundesliga win with a 1-0 victory over Heidenheim.

Mohamed Amoura snatched a point for Wolfsburg to draw 1-1 with FC Augsburg, while St Pauli beat Hoffenheim 2-0.

Juventus maintained their unbeaten run in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Udinese.

An own goal from Maduka Okoye sent Juve ahead before Nicolo Savona’s goal wrapped up victory before half-time.

They sit four points clear of seventh-placed AC Milan, who earned a 1-0 win over Monza thanks to Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half strike.

Bologna left it late as Riccardo Orsolini’s 85th-minute header earned them a 1-0 win over Lecce.

In LaLiga, Ante Budimir’s penalty was the difference for Osasuna to beat Real Valladolid 1-0 and Girona emerged victorious in a seven-goal thriller to beat Leganes 4-3.

With the scores level at 2-2 going into the second half, Cristhian Stuani fired Girona ahead from the penalty spot and their lead was extended when Sergio Gonzalez turned the ball into his own net.

Munir El Haddadi pulled one back for Leganes, but Girona held on to seal three points ahead of a big midweek game against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain extended their unbeaten run in the league with a 1-0 win over 10-man Lens.

PSG took the lead through Ousmane Dembele before Lens were handed a blow in the 59th minute when Abdukodir Khusanov was sent off for his challenge on Achraf Hakimi.

Nice earned back-to-back league wins after beating Brest 1-0, while Saint-Etienne beat Strasbourg 2-0.