Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah denies Burkina Faso at the death

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah kept Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations hopes alive with a stoppage-time header to deny Burkina Faso victory.

Boundejah, who had earlier cancelled out Mohamed Konate’s opener, snatched a 2-2 Group D draw at the Stade de Bouake when he found the net five minutes into added time to ensure substitute Bertrand Traore’s 71st-minute penalty did not prove decisive.

The Stallions, who beat Mauritania in their opening fixture, looked destined for the last 16 as time ticked down, but Boundejah’s last-gasp intervention means both sides have work to do if they are to progress.

Chances were at a premium as the first half unfolded with Burkina Faso midfielder Abdoul Tapsoba forcing keeper Anthony Mandrea into a sixth-minute save from a header while at the other end, Youcef Belaili tested Kouakou Koffi with a shot towards the bottom corner six minutes later.

Algeria, who drew 1-1 with Angola in their first game, went close through Bounedjah as the sides jostled for position, and Koffi saved from Sofiane Feghouli a minute before the break with skipper Riyad Mahrez providing the ammunition.

However, they fell behind in first-half stoppage time when Konate headed past Mandrea from Tapsoba’s cross.

Blati Toure might have extended his side’s lead four minutes after the restart, but they were pegged back by Bounedjah’s close-range finish two minutes later.

Bounedjah went close with a header as Algeria built up a head of steam, but they succumbed once again with 19 minutes remaining when defender Rayan Ait-Nouri was adjudged to have fouled Issa Kabore inside the box and after a VAR review confirmed the decision, substitute Traore converted the resulting spot-kick.

However, there was to be a late twist and it arrived at the death when Bounedjah netted from substitute Adam Ounas’ cross to snatch a point.