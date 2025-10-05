Donyell Malen double keeps Aston Villa revival going against struggling Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donyell Malen’s double continued Aston Villa’s revival as they beat Burnley 2-1 to make it four wins in a row.

Villa’s campaign had got off to a difficult start and, after no wins in their opening six games, questions were being asked of Unai Emery.

But they followed up Europa League victories over Bologna and Feyenoord and a Premier League success against Fulham with another three points at Villa Park.

Netherlands international Malen was the hero, getting off the mark for the season with a goal in each half, to mark boss Emery’s 150th game in charge with a fitting three points.

Burnley got back into the game through Lesley Ugochukwu, but lost for a fifth time in seven matches amid a tough run of fixtures, having played Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and now Villa.

The hosts were the quickest to find their attacking groove and Morgan Rogers’ deflected effort whizzed just past the post, with Ezri Konsa seeing a powerful header from the resulting corner well saved by Martin Dubravka.

The breakthrough game in the 25th minute and it was made by Boubacar Kamara’s brilliant pass.

Villa worked the ball well in tight space in their own half and, when play opened up, Kamara sent an arcing through ball straight into path of Malen, who outpaced Maxim Esteve and slid the ball into the far corner.

While the hosts continued to be protagonists, they needed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to keep them in front 10 minutes later as the Argentina goalkeeper got down well to turn Josh Cullen’s effort around the post.

Villa could have doubled their lead before the break but Malen was disposessed by Esteve as he was about to pull the trigger while Ollie Watkins blazed over after good work from Rogers.

Rogers had a good chance early in the second half when the ball fell at his feet follow a good move between Watkins and Malen, but Dubravka blocked his shot.

The England international did create the goal that gave Villa a cushion in the 63rd minute.

He received the ball on the edge of the box and fed Malen, who fizzed an unstoppable drive into the corner.

Dubravka made a fine stop to keep out Matty Cash’s deflected effort and that was an important moment as Burnley gave themselves a lifeline in the 78th minute.

Ugochukwu was left unmarked from Quilindschy Hartman’s corner and powered a header through Martinez’s legs.

Villa could have killed it in the 89th minute when Lucas Digne produced another stunning save from Dubravka, but it was job done as they head into the international break looking upwards.