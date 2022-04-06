Is Burnley vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know about the top-flight match
Everton and Burnley will battle for crucial Premier League points tonight as they attempt to stave off relegation from the top flight.
Both sides have endured a torrid time of late, with Burnley’s 2-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday marking their fourth defeat in a row and leaving Sean Dyche’s side 19th in the standings – four points from safety.
Meanwhile, Everton were reduced to 10 men in their 2-1 loss at West Ham, Michael Keane’s red card capping off a disappointing afternoon for Frank Lampard’s team, who are 17th in the table and three points above the relegation zone.
Both clubs are in desperate need of points and momentum as they go head-to-head at Turf Moor, so it looks like being a tense evening of Premier League action.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 6 April.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
The broadcaster’s Sky Go app will also stream the action live.
Via Betfair.
Team news
Burnley boss Dyche should have a full squad to pick from, but things aren’t so straightforward for Lampard.
Donny van de Beek sustained an injury during his warm-up ahead of Everton’s loss to West Ham so could miss out here, while Yerry Mina will not return in time for this fixture.
Nathan Patterson picked up an injury in training last weekend and is expected to be out for an unspecified period of time, and Michael Keane’s red card against the Hammers rules him out this evening.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Bronwhill, Cornet; Weghorst.
Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Odds
Burnley: 8/5
Draw: 2/1
Everton: 19/10
Prediction
Two teams in poor form to cancel each other out. Burnley 1-1 Everton.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies