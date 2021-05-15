Burnley host Leeds United this afternoon as both teams look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

In their most recent outing, Burnley were 2-0 victors at Fulham, relegating the Cottagers while sealing their own survival.

Leeds, meanwhile, were 3-1 winners at home to Tottenham, edging into the top half of the table with three games remaining.

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were the goalscorers for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in that victory at Elland Road, while Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood netted for Sean Dyche’s Burnley last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s early Premier League kick-off:

When is it?

The game will kick off at 12.30pm BST at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can also stream it live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

For Burnley, injured duo Robbie Brady and Kevin Long will miss out.

Bielsa could recall Liam Cooper following the Leeds captain’s four-match absence, but Adam Forshaw and Helder Costa will both be absent due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Burnley: 11/5

Draw: 11/4

Leeds: 11/10

Prediction

Neither side has much to play for, so this one could come down to pure quality. Leeds to edge a competitive clash. Leeds 2-1 Burnley.