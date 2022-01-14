Burnley vs Leicester City becomes latest Premier League match to be postponed
It is the fourth Burnley match to be postponed due to Covid this season
Burnley vs Leicester City on Saturday has become the latest Premier League game to be postponed.
It is the fourth Burnley match to be postponed due to Covid this season but the first time the request has come from the Turf Moor club.
The relegation-threatened Clarets also had another fixture, against Tottenham, postponed at short notice due to heavy snow.
A league statement said: “The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.
“The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.”
