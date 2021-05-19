Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes remain in their own hands as they head to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds’ season looked in jeopardy before goalkeeper Alisson’s extraordinary last-gasp winner against West Brom kept their top-four hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify for the Champions League if they win their final two fixtures of the season, after being as low as eighth in the table in March.

Burnley have secured their Premier League status for another season under Sean Dyche and were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Leeds in their last outing.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm.

What is the team news?

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is an injury doubt after missing the weekend’s match against Leeds with a knee injury. Elsewhere, Dyche has confirmed his side will be without Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady.

Diogo Jota is out for the visitors, but Liverpool were handed a surprise boost after Klopp said the Portugal forward could be available for Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace. Jota was unavailable for Liverpool’s trip to West Brom due to a foot injury and was believed to have been ruled out for the rest of the season, but scans this week revealed the problem was not as bad as originally feared. James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be available after returning to training this week but Ozan Kabak and Naby Keita remain out for the Reds, along with long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Possible line-ups

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season, but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool