Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates of the top-flight action from Turf Moor
Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this evening as the Reds look to go fourth in the table ahead of their final game of the season.
The race for European football has been intense this term, and Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-placed side will leapfrog Leicester City thanks to a superior goal difference if they can beat Burnley tonight. A loss could prove devastating in Liverpool’s pursuit of a spot in next season’s Champions League, though qualification would not be out of the question in that scenario, while a draw would also feel like a missed opportunity. Thankfully for Klopp, his players have hit their stride at just the right time, going unbeaten in their last eight top-flight matches and winning their last three. Their most recent result was a victory over an already relegated West Brom, with goalkeeper Alisson scoring the winner with a header in the 95th minute.
Burnley, meanwhile, are down in 16th but have ensured another year of Premier League football. Sean Dyche’s side, who were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds last time out, are simply playing for pride in their final two fixtures of the campaign and are out to achieve the highest league finish possible. Follow live updates of Burnley vs Liverpool in the Premier League below at the conclusion of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
HALF TIME
HT at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham had a good 10 minutes, and ever since it’s been all Villa.
Tottenham look devoid of ideas, of creativity, of everything, really. Villa could be four goals up at this stage, only for poor finishing to let them down.
Grealish is finding pockets of space to exploit, and Tottenham’s midfielders aren’t really doing much to stop him. Watkins is causing problems with his movement.
In saying that, both of Villa’s goals came from Tottenham mistakes, with Reguilon at the heart of both of them.
The home side got booed off, they need to make amends in the second half.
47 min: Another chance for Villa! Traore slides a pass into the feet of Watkins, whose shot is saved by Lloris. Watkins tries to get to the rebound, but isn’t quick enough.
Villa could be out of sight by half time.
46 min: Another chance for Villa, as Grealish tees up El Ghazi on the left-hand side, who tries to bend it into the opposite corner, but skews his shot.
45 min: A mazy run from Traore as he goes past several Tottenham players in quick succession. He ends up inside the Spurs box but runs out of ideas.
Could’ve been three for Villa.
41 min: Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is down after attempting a tackle. He’s also got booked for his trouble.
Not a good half from Tottenham.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa (Watkins ‘39)
Villa have turned it around! A mistake from the Tottenham allows Watkins to cut inside in the Spurs box and place the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of Lloris’ goal with his left foot.
Villa have deserved this too. Tottenham haven’t been good.
34 min: Harry Kane going deeper and deeper in search of the ball. He’s almost playing in his own half.
31 min: A bit more urgency from Tottenham, but still a very disjointed performance thus far.
28 min: Tottenham have tailed off over the last 15 minutes, even before the Villa goal, their bright start quickly dissipated.
Villa firmly on top.
23 min: Villa now starting to assert their authority on the game, and beginning to dominate the midfield battle.
McGinn tried his luck from distance following good work from Grealish down the left side, but his shot was speculative, and over the bar.
