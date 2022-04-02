Burnley vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 02 April 2022 10:44
Comments
<p>Pep Guardiola signals from the touchline</p>

Pep Guardiola signals from the touchline

(Getty Images)

Burnley welcome Manchester City to Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side remain mired in a relegation fight after three consecutive defeats prior to the international break.

That sorry run of form has left the Clarets four points adrift of safety, although they do boast games in hand over some of their closest rivals.

At the other end of the table, Manchester City are just one point clear of Liverpool after being held to a costly draw by Crystal Palace in their final game before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side know they cannot afford another slip-up before they play Liverpool next weekend in a fixture that looks increasingly like a title-decider. Here is everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 2 April at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Captain Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have been ruled out while Nathan Collins is suspended. Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters are in contention to return.

Ruben Dias and John Stones are both doubts, while Ederson has been struggling with an illness but is expected to start.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Pieters, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez

Odds

Burnley - 13/1

Draw - 11/2

Man City - 2/11

Recommended

Prediction

Although Burnley are in urgent need of points, it is difficult to see anything other than Manchester City prevailing at such a pivotal stage in the title race. Burnley 0-2 Manchester City.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in