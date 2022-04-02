Burnley welcome Manchester City to Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side remain mired in a relegation fight after three consecutive defeats prior to the international break.

That sorry run of form has left the Clarets four points adrift of safety, although they do boast games in hand over some of their closest rivals.

At the other end of the table, Manchester City are just one point clear of Liverpool after being held to a costly draw by Crystal Palace in their final game before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side know they cannot afford another slip-up before they play Liverpool next weekend in a fixture that looks increasingly like a title-decider. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 2 April at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Captain Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have been ruled out while Nathan Collins is suspended. Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters are in contention to return.

Ruben Dias and John Stones are both doubts, while Ederson has been struggling with an illness but is expected to start.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Pieters, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez

Odds

Burnley - 13/1

Draw - 11/2

Man City - 2/11

Prediction

Although Burnley are in urgent need of points, it is difficult to see anything other than Manchester City prevailing at such a pivotal stage in the title race. Burnley 0-2 Manchester City.