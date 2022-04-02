Burnley vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

Everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 02 April 2022 10:44
<p>Sean Dyche is bidding to keep Burnley in the top flight for a seventh-straight season</p>

(PA Wire)

Manchester City travel to Burnley this afternoon as they look to maintain their slender lead in the Premier League title race.

A costly draw against Crystal Palace in their final match before the international break saw Pep Guardiola’s side’s lead at the top reduced to just one point amid Liverpool’s imperious run of form.

City will be determined to avoid another slip-up before their potential decider against Liverpool next weekend, but Burnley will be motivated by a different sense of desperation.

Sean Dyche’s side are four points adrift of safety after suffering three consecutive league defeats, the most recent of which came against relegation rivals Brentford.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 2 April at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Captain Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have been ruled out while Nathan Collins is suspended. Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters are in contention to return.

Ruben Dias and John Stones are both doubts, while Ederson has been struggling with an illness but is expected to start.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Pieters, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez

Odds

Burnley - 13/1

Draw - 11/2

Man City - 2/11

Prediction

Although Burnley are in urgent need of points, it is difficult to see anything other than Manchester City prevailing at such a pivotal stage in the title race. Burnley 0-2 Manchester City.

