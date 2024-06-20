Burnley interview Dutch legend in pursuit of Vincent Kompany successor

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been interviewed by Burnley in their search for Vincent Kompany’s successor.

The former Manchester United and Netherlands striker, who spent one season as PSV Eindhoven head coach, could take charge at Turf Moor, though Burnley are also considering other candidates and no appointment is thought to be imminent.

Former Chelsea, Everton and Derby manager Frank Lampard is understood to be out of the reckoning while Craig Bellamy, who is in temporary charge, has also been a contender.

Burnley are taking their time in finding a replacement to Kompany, who was at Turf Moor for two years and who was named Bayern Munich manager in May.

Van Nistelrooy, 47, won 33 of his 51 games in charge of PSV Eindhoven, taking them to the Dutch Cup but quitting with a game to spare of the 2022-23 campaign.

Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have had to buy Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve as part of their terms of their loan deals at Turf Moor, but have released the veterans Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.