Burnley consider surprise candidate to replace Vincent Kompany as manager

Craig Bellamy is a candidate to become the new Burnley manager after Vincent Kompany completed his surprise move to Bayern Munich.

The former Wales international striker, who was Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor and was on his former Manchester City teammate’s backroom staff at Anderlecht, will not follow him to Germany.

And he will be a contender to take over at the relegated club as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

While several of Kompany’s coaching team will follow him to the Allianz Arena, Mike Jackson will remain at Turf Moor. The first-team coach had a spell in caretaker charge at the end of the 2021-22 season, winning the Premier League’s manager-of-the-month award even though he could not avert relegation.

Burnley, who first got inklings of Bayern’s interest in Kompany a couple of weeks ago, said they could not stand in his way.

They stated: “Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible. We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.”