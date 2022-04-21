Burnley host Southampton in the Premier League as they look to close that gap on Everton in 17th.

For the first time since October 2012, the Clarets will take to the Turf Moor pitch without Sean Dyche in charge, who was sacked on 15 April 2022 after being with the club for nine and a half years.

Against West Ham last Sunday, Wout Weghorst ended an eight-game goal drought by heading home the opener, before Maxwell Cornet missed from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. The Ivorian’s miss proved costly as the Hammers equalised in the 74th minute with both sides eventually forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

After a miserable run of five defeats and a draw, Southampton claimed all three points when they beat Champions League-chasing Arsenal 1-0 at St Mary’s last weekend. Jan Bednarek scored the only goal of the game just before half-time to send the Saints into 12th.

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is Burnley vs Southampton?

Burnley vs Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Turf Moor.

How can I watch Burnley vs Southampton on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Team news

Burnley will have to make one enforced change after midfielder Ashley Westwood suffered a suspected broken ankle in the draw at West Ham, where he was treated on the pitch for 10 minutes before being taken to hospital.

Club captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters (both knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are still sidelined.

As for Southampton, their only injury concern is with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who is set to remain out with a hamstring problem.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Southampton: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Odds

Burnley: 17/10

Draw: 23/10

Southampton: 8/5

Prediction

The Clarets and the Saints played out a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s earlier this season, and another closely-fought contest could be on the cards tonight.

The pressure is all on relegation-threatened Burnley to claim maximum points on home soil, but we expect Hasenhuttl’s side to frustrate the hosts and secure a point. Burnley 1-1 Southampton