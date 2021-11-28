Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Burnley has been called off due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Turf Moor was hit by heavy snowfall on Sunday, and despite attempts to clear the pitch, the fixture was abandoned approximately 45 minutes before the scheduled 2pm GMT kick-off.

“We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” read a tweet from Tottenham’s official account.

Both teams had announced their line-ups for the fixture at 1pm, despite uncertainty around whether the game would go ahead.

