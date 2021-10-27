Burnley host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

Sean Dyche’s side have endured a difficult start to the campaign and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having failed to win any of their nine matches thus far.

A brace from new signing Maxwel Cornet provided a positive boost of momentum at the weekend, though, as Burnley held Southampton to a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham’s spirits, though, took a hammering at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat by London rivals West Ham, which followed an equally dispiriting performance against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 27 October at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Ben Mee is pushing for a return after contracting Covid-19 but may not be risked until the weekend while Dale Stephens has been ruled out for Burnley.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are absent for Spurs with Nuno likely to heavily rotate his starting eleven.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Hennessey; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet; Vydra, Rodriguez

Tottenham: Gollini; Tanganga, Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn

What are the odds?

Burnley - 7/4

Tottenham - 7/5