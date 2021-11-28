Burnley welcome Tottenham to Turf Moor on Sunday in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side have recovered from a miserable start to the season and are now unbeaten in their last four matches, including a valiant draw away at Chelsea.

However, despite that recent progress, they still only boast one victory this campaign and remain precariously poised in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Conte’s Tottenham tenure was kickstarted by a 2-1 comeback against Leeds last weekend. But a disastrous performance against NS Mura in midweek drained any momentum from Spurs’ sails, with the Italian admitting the squad’s level was lower than he had anticipated.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 28 November at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

What is the team news?

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are both suspended for the Clarets, while Ashley Barnes and Dale Stephens are both doubts.

Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett are unavailable for Spurs.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Collins, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood

Tottenham: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

What are the odds?

Burnley - 11/4

Draw - 12/5

Tottenham - 1/1