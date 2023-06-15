Burton Albion defender Williams Kokolo unanimously cleared of raping woman

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A League One footballer has been unanimously cleared of raping a woman in the Birmingham area last February.

French-born Williams Kokolo, 23, was acquitted by jurors at Coventry Crown Court of three counts of rape after they deliberated for two hours and 34 minutes.

After the verdicts were returned on Thursday, trial judge Mr Justice Wall told the jury: “Rape trials are serious and they are difficult.

“You have to assess the evidence of two people.

“If I may say so, you obviously concentrated very hard on this case and deliberated properly about it.”

Burton Albion defender Kokolo, who lives in the town, had been accused of attacking the woman at her home after meeting her on a dating site.

He maintained throughout proceedings that sexual contact with the woman had been consensual.

In a statement, Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson said of the player, who is also known as William: “We are delighted that the jury was able to make a very quick decision and to clear William on all charges.

“This court case has put a great strain on the young man for the last year but he was determined to clear his name and he can now hopefully put this behind him and resume his football career.

“Burton Albion has fully supported him throughout the process.”

The Staffordshire side signed Kokolo, who started out in the youth ranks at AS Monaco, from Middlesbrough in January 2022.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “Our decision to prosecute William Kokolo was made in accordance with our Code for Crown Prosecutors.

“He was acquitted of all charges and we respect the jury’s decision.”