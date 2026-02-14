Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crysencio Summerville spared West Ham's blushes as he came off the bench to score an extra-time winner against League One Burton and put Nuno Espirito Santos' side into the FA Cup last 16 with a 1-0 victory.

Summerville made it six goals in his last seven when he struck in the 95th minute of a poor contest, cutting in from the left and beating two defenders before hitting a shot which deflected off Terence Vancooten to beat Brad Collins.

The Hammers may have won three of their last five in the Premier League to offer renewed hope of avoiding the drop, but a side sporting 10 changes from the 1-1 draw with Manchester United laboured against a side 47 league places below them, fourth bottom of League One.

They finished the match hanging on after Freddie Potts was sent off in the 101st minute for a poor challenge through the back of Julian Larsson, with Jack Armer, Kain Adom and Kyran Lofthouse all flashing shots narrowly wide for the hosts.

Before kick-off, Hammers fans had arranged for a plane to fly over the Pirelli Stadium calling on directors David Sullivan and Karren Brady to go, and this was hardly a performance to quell feelings of discontent.

open image in gallery West Ham fans organised a banner to fly over the Pirelli Stadium protesting their ownership ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Burton boss Gary Bowyer spent the week trying to inspire his players with screenings of the then non-league Brewers' 0-0 FA Cup draw against Manchester United back in 2006, and they offered a match for the Hammers for long periods but did not have the quality to test Alphonse Areola.

While Nuno rang the changes, Bowyer chose to go full strength despite their own relegation worries, and it showed as a well-organised Burton side made the stronger start, with Sebastian Revan and George Evans just off target before Tyrese Shade hit a low shot at Areola.

Top scorer Jake Beesley appealed optimistically for a penalty after tumbling under a challenge from Konstantinos Mavropanos but was ignored by referee Lewis Smith.

West Ham did not threaten until the 38th minute but Callum Wilson's curling effort from the edge of the box did not worry Collins. Their next effort from Mohamadou Kante landed in the car park.

West Ham made a better start to the second half as they kept Burton pegged back, but they still lacked a real threat. Set-pieces looked their best bet with Mavropanos - the only player to keep his place from Monday - saw a header held by Collins after getting clear.

Wilson then tested Collins with a dipping strike but it was clear this was heading for extra time.

Summerville, an 83rd-minute replacement for Ollie Scarles, soon provided the inspiration the game had lacked for so long.

open image in gallery Crysencio Summerville (left) celebrates his goal against Burton ( Action Images via Reuters )

But just as quickly as they had gained control of the game, West Ham threatened to lose it as Potts cut down Larsson with a scissor action. Smith initially held a yellow card in his hand but soon produced a deserved red.

That offered Burton some hope as they began to pour forward, forcing West Ham deeper and deeper, but the late pressure came to nought as Kgaogelo Chauke's shot hit the side-netting at the death.