Burton agree deal to sign Omari Patrick when his Carlisle contract expires

Burton have agreed a deal to sign winger Omari Patrick when his contract at Carlisle expires at the end of the month.

The 25-year-old, who scored seven goals in 44 appearances for the Cumbrians, will sign a two-year contract.

He told iFollow Brewers: “There is a lot of things I can learn off the gaffer (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) and I think it will be great.

“I’m a winger, I’m quick, a bit skilful, like to drive forward and take on defenders.

“It’s a platform to come to a league above and hopefully I can establish myself here, do what I can for the team and try and make the most of it for myself.”