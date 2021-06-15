Bryn Morris looks forward to life under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink again

Burton have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Bryn Morris on a free transfer from Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old will join the Brewers on a two-year contract when his existing deal at Pompey expires at the end of June.

Morris spent time on loan at the Pirelli Stadium during Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first spell as Burton boss in 2014 and said that the opportunity to play under the Dutchman again was a big lure.

“It’s good to be back. I was only here for a month, but I really enjoyed it,” Morris told the club website.

“The manager got in touch and that was a big point for me – it showed he was keen to get me.”

Morris made 40 appearances last season but left Portsmouth to join Northampton on loan in January having struggled to hold down a regular place.