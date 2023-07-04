Business as usual for Fleetwood as former chairman is jailed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fleetwood will continue to go about the club’s normal business following the sentencing of former chairman Andy Pilley.

Pilley, who stepped down as chairman and director of the League One club during May after being convicted on four counts of fraud, appeared at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He was found guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Also chairman of BES Utilities, Pilley had been involved in High Court litigation with Cheshire West and Chester Council, but lost a civil court fight over investigating allegations of mis-selling.

At the Crown Court sentencing, the 53-year-old, who had been was remanded in custody, was jailed for a total of 13 years and was also disqualified from being a director for 13 years.

Pilley had been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years and overseen the club’s rise from non-league status to the English Football League.

Fleetwood, who finished 13th last season, had already announced the club were in discussions surrounding a change of ownership and control which remain ongoing.

A statement on Tuesday afternoon read: “Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving former club chairman, Andy Pilley.

“The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Fleetwood Town FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

“Fleetwood Town remain in communication with the EFL and will be making no further comment at this time.”