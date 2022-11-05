Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Buxton reach FA Cup second round once again after seeing off Merthyr

Diego De Girolamo’s early penalty and Jason Gilchrist’s later effort secured victory.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 17:27
Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup (Leila Coker/PA)
Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup (Leila Coker/PA)
(PA Archive)

Buxton are through to the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season after beating Merthyr Town 2-0 in an all-non league clash at The Silverlands.

Buxton were awarded a penalty just five minutes into the encounter when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo dispatched the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Merthyr almost found an equaliser midway through the first period when Tom Handley smashed in a shot from outside the area but Buxton goalkeeper Theo Richardson was on hand to keep the ball out.

The National League North hosts went in search of a second goal and almost got one when substitute Jason Gilchrist’s header smashed off the crossbar with the score still 1-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Merthyr, who play in the Southern League Premier South, had struggled to get into the second half with the home side making most of the running and they came close once again when Warren Clarke’s header from close range went just over the bar.

Recommended

Buxton got the second goal they deserved with two minutes to play when Gilchrist tapped home and ensured their presence in the second-round draw.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in