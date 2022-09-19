Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi given assurances over Chelsea future

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been assured by club owner Todd Boehly that he still has a future with the London club after a difficult season at the London club which saw his career stall. The 21-year-old is feeling much happier about his situation since heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the Daily Mail reports.

Also at Chelsea, the club are close to appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, the Daily Mirror reports. The club have been trying to fill the role since Petr Cech left the Premier League side following Boehly’s takeover in May.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is one of the frontrunners for the Cardiff job (Tim Markland/PA) (PA Wire)

Nathan Jones and Sean Dyche have been installed as the early favourites to become the next Cardiff manager, according to Wales Online. The Bluebirds announced on Sunday that they had parted ways with boss Steve Morison after a poor start to the season.

And the Daily Record reports that Celtic are interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv and Israel Under-21s attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 18, and could make an £8million bid in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca reports that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old France forward and will no longer chase the Paris St Germain star if he has no interest in signing.

William Saliba: Sky Sports reports the 21-year-old defender has indicated he would sign a new contract at Arsenal if the club offered him fresh terms.