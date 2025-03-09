Callum Hudson-Odoi not looking at table as Forest hunt Champions League spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest matchwinner Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is not looking at the Premier League table despite the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Hudson-Odoi earned Forest a famous victory against the defending champions to strengthen their grip on a Champions League qualification place.

They moved five points clear of City and with 10 games to go they are looking a good bet to make it into the premier European competition next season.

But Hudson-Odoi said: “We take it game by game, we are not looking at the table.

“We just look at every game that comes and make sure we get the points we can and play the way we can play and get as many points as possible.

“Hopefully we remain where we are, it’s important we keep going.”

The former Chelsea winger was the hero with an 82nd-minute winner that caught City goalkeeper Ederson out at the near post.

“It’s an amazing game, it was very tough, buy I am happy to get the win, buzzing with the goal, buzzing with the win, just an amazing day,” he added on BBC Radio Nottingham.

“We have got to keep working hard every day, every game that comes we have to make sure we are ready and we have to keep getting the wins and the points.

“The team worked hard, they deserved the win.”

City slumped to a ninth defeat of the season, the most since the 2019/20 season and they are now looking over their shoulder, with the likes of Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa hunting them down.

Defender Ruben Dias said earning Champions League qualification for the 15th season in a row is the target.

He said on the club’s official website: “Well, we’re not going to be thinking about ifs and maybes. We know our target. It is very clear.

“And we have got to push, we have got to push and we have to do our best.

“We’re not used to playing every week as well, but that is a different challenge for us.

“But we need to make it.”